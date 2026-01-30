The Switch 2 is approaching its eight-month anniversary, and developers across the world are interested in getting their games on the newest gaming system out there. At least, that's what GDC's latest State of the Game Industry survey reveals (thanks, VGC).

The report shows that 39% of developers surveyed are at least interested in the Switch 2. That puts it fourth, but barely, as the PS5 and Steam Deck are both at 40%, while PC is way ahead at 80%.

Looking at a few other platforms, the Switch 2 is almost twice as popular as the Xbox Series X | S, which only 20% of the sample of developers are apparently interested in. The original Switch console still has some eyes on it, too, with 13% of developers still keen to develop for the system

In terms of platforms that developers have used to release their most recent games, the Switch consoles are a little lower down — 21% of devs have released a Switch game, with 18% getting their game on the newer Switch 2, from those surveyed. Both are behind the Xbox One, which sits at 23%.

Of course, the Switch is a much-less powerful system than other consoles, and the Switch 2 has only been out since June 2025, so those numbers will likely go up this time next year, and as more developers get their hands on dev kits.

But the numbers for the Switch consoles here are a little closer, because more people have a Switch 1 than Switch 2. And that's backed up by a further poll, where developers and companies surveyed were asked what they consider most when choosing a platform to release their game on.

Unsurprisingly, the top result was audience reach, with 78% of developers picking that option. Business model success and discoverability also ranked highly, with 44% and 43% of votes respectively. So it's all down to easy-of-access and past successes, then.

So, it's a pretty good start for the new console, in our eyes. And with a third-party-stacked 2026 ahead of us, we think things can only go up from here. Or, we hope, at least.

What do you think of the GDC survey results here? Do you think we'll see a wider spread of games on Switch 2 in 2026? Share your thoughts down in the usual spot.