In case you missed the announcement last month, Nintendo is releasing its first new Joy-Con 2 colours for the Switch 2 this week.

Light Purple and Light Green are now available as a set, and are priced at $99.99 / £74.99 (or your regional equivalent), with purchases now available on Nintendo's website and in-store.

Apart from the subtle colour change, these controllers are exactly the same as the ones that come with the Switch 2. In other words, they use the same magnetic connectors, support HD rumble, and each one can be used as a mouse in compatible games.

"The updated Joy-Con 2 controllers have easy-to-use motion controls and HD rumble 2, along with the new C Button for easy GameChat* access and all-new mouse controls in compatible games. "This set includes both a left and right Joy-Con 2 controller, along with a pair of Joy-Con 2 straps, perfect for local multiplayer with a friend in compatible games."

Here's a look at these controllers attached to the main unit. This new set launches alongside Mario Tennis Fever this week.