If you plan on picking up Mario Tennis Fever on the Switch 2 this week, be ready for a day one update bumping the new software up to Version 1.0.1.

According to the official patch notes on Nintendo's Japanese website, the development team has apparently "fixed some issues" to improve the gameplay. However, it doesn't specify what exactly has been updated. If we find out what has changed, we'll let you know.

Perhaps, more importantly, this launch update is required to access the game's Switch Online features. Once you've updated to this version, you'll no longer be able to play locally or via LAN with older versions of the game - so make sure you are running the same update when playing together with family and friends.

As our reviewer PJ O'Reilly mentioned in his Mario Tennis Fever review, the main adventure mode is a bit of a letdown, and solo players don't have a lot of options, but there's depth and strategy at the core here that should see this one ace things online for some time to come. So you'll want to get online play up and running!