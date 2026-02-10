Although Ubisoft has only just done a major organisational restructure, it's already been confirmed the mascot Rayman is part of the company's future plans.

Now, following a rating for a Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition last month, the series creator Michel Ancel has made some comments about a new project to Retro Gamer Magazine, which would apparently see the return of the first Rayman game.

Here's what he had to say, as highlighted by GamesRadar+ and some Rayman fans on social media:

"I think there's a kind of remake planned. I don't remember when specifically, but it will be in HD and I think Ubisoft is adding a few more checkpoints and things like that just to make it a bit less frustrating. I think it's a nice move, because that's the only point that could be a problem for non-skilled players. But yeah, I think it's still a very nice game."

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

So, it really does look like this supposed revival is based on the first 2D Rayman game, which originally launched on the PlayStation in 1995. As our colleagues at Push Square further note, it sounds "like an enhanced remaster" timed with the original game's 30th anniversary.

This follows reports from last September about a Rayman Remake being in development. Of course, we don't have an official confirmation just yet, but the evidence is mounting.