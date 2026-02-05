Capcom popped up at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase to reveal Pragmata's Switch 2 release date: 24th April 2026.

The Switch 2 footage looked pretty strong, too. Everything seemed to be running at a solid 60fps, which is a welcome sight given how combat-heavy this one appears.

After a chance encounter, spacefarer Hugh Williams and android Diana make their way through a lunar research station as they look to escape and find their way back to Earth. Diana Hacks open enemy armor to create openings for Hugh to take down the enemy with his varied arsenal of firearms.

PRAGMATA, Capcom's all-new sci-fi action-adventure with its own unique hacking twist, delivers a gameplay experience you won’t want to miss!

If you want to see what it's all about for yourself, Pragmata is getting a Switch 2 demo! Capcom confirmed that this will be available on the eShop later today, so keep an eye out!