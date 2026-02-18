Hamster has revealed the next game in its Console Archives line-up, and it's coming out tomorrow, 19th February 2026 (thanks Gematsu!).

The next game coming to the Switch 2's eShop is Dezaemon, Athena's 1991 Famicom shmup that allows you to create your very own levels, ships, characters, music, and more. It's probably one of the earliest "game maker" games ever released, and this also marks the first time that Dezaemon has launched in territories outside of Japan

Interestingly, this wasn't included in the launch line-up announced by Hamster a few weeks back, so this is a rather nice surprise! That means the PS1 Japanese-exclusive, Dezaemon Plus, will be more of an expanded bonus at this point.

Here's a rundown of what Dezaemon's rerelease will entail when it lands tomorrow:

"Dezaemon" was released by ATHENA in 1991 for an 8-bit home console.

It is a game creation tool that allows you to produce your very own original shooting game.

You can design characters and backgrounds using pixel art, compose music with an 8-bit sound engine, and create a wide variety of enemy patterns by adjusting various parameters! The "Console Archives" series is developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing masterpieces released on various home game consoles, allowing players to easily enjoy them on the latest hardware.

The series is packed with convenient features, including customizable button layouts and screen settings, as well as the ability to save and load at any point.

Whether you played them back in the day or are experiencing them for the first time, please enjoy the masterpieces that shaped the history of console gaming!

So, this marks the third game in the Console Archives series hitting Switch 2. We've got at least eight more confirmed titles coming from Hamster on top of the Arcade Archives series, with Doraemon already dated for July 2026.

We can't wait to see what other surprises are in store for us.

Are you excited for Dezaemon's release tomorrow? Get creating in the comments.