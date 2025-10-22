Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Hello Games is back with yet another update for No Man's Sky, and this one feels suitably spooky — 'tis the season, after all.

The big addition in today's 'Breach' update is a series of space wrecks that pop up across the universe, all of which are fully explorable. Using the newly added space walking abilities, you'll be able to dive into these wrecks and salvage parts for your ship, which, let's not forget, can now be customised thanks to the recent 'Voyagers' update.

There's also a new expedition launching alongside this update, which will have you playing space Sherlock to work out what happened to a mysterious wreck. This mission will lead you to the edge of space, to rare purple-star solar systems, to... more ship parts, probably.

For a taster of what you can expect, here are some screenshots from Hello Games:

It sounds like another solid addition to an already jam-packed game, and a prime jumping-in point for those who haven't checked out the Switch 2 version yet — which we described as "an almost perfect port of an almighty behemoth of a game" in our review.