The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy creator Kazutaka Kodaka has been pretty open about his aspirations to expand upon the game with DLC, but thanks to a new interview with Weeby Newz on YouTube, we now have a better idea of just how far he's willing to go.

When asked about what he might be interested in exploring with additional DLC regarding new routes and endings, Kodaka states that he wants to keep growing The Hundred Line for "around ten years", citing the seemingly unlimited potential to tell new stories.

Here's what he had to say:

"Since the game already includes so many genres such as the Romance Route and the S.F. Route, it means we can add almost any kind of story. I'd like to keep expanding it into like 200 lines, 300 lines, or even 400 lines – as many routes as we can imagine, a game people have never seen before. "Ultimately, I'd love for it to grow into something that can keep going for around ten years."

He also goes on to tease the possibility of new characters, stating that "depending on the route, I think we can introduce new transfer students".

It does, however, sound like we'll be waiting a little while before we see any DLC expansions. Although Kodaka states that the team is working through ideas daily, he stresses that it's "not something that's fully in motion yet".

Still, this is all very exciting, indeed. We gave The Hundred Line a 9/10 in our review last year, calling it "an excellent tactical RPG that fully showcases the strengths of the creatives behind it". If you've yet to play it, we'd urge you to give it a shot.