Hello Games is introducing the first major No Man's Sky update since the game launched on Switch 2, and it looks like a cool one.

The big new addition in the 'Voyagers' update is the chance to design and build your very own spaceship. These ships ('Corvettes') can be as big or as small as you'd like, with real interiors packing in med-bays, sleeping quarters, war rooms, radars, teleporters and more for you to waltz around even mid-flight.

To really hammer home the space captain vibes, you can bring aboard friends as your crew, letting them help with designs and travel across the universe with you. What's more, you can pop the hatch on your Corvette and head out for a space walk, gliding around your rig or hopping to another nearby ship.

For design inspiration purposes, here's a closer look at some of these Corvettes in action:

With so many additional moving parts (spaceships being redesigned while planets are rendered in the distance is no small task), we'll be interested to see how the little Switch version holds up. Fortunately, the beefier Switch 2 edition — which we described as "an almost-perfect match for other versions of the game" in our review — should offer a smoother ride.