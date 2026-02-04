Nintendo released its latest financial report this week for Q3 of fiscal year 2026, confirming that the Switch 2 has sold 17.38 million units.

Despite all of the numbers going up, investors have nevertheless flinched at immediate market conditions and ongoing concerns around component prices. As such, Nintendo's share price has dropped pretty significantly, currently sitting at 8,973 JPY compared to a high of 10,180 JPY on Tuesday afternoon, representing a fall of just over 11%.

It shows just how fickle investors can be, and Nintendo's newly released Q&A (currently only available in Japanese) contains several questions relating to component prices and profits. In addition, one could argue that the Switch 2 is currently lacking a major upcoming first-party release, and Nintendo's signature secrecy around its plans means that investors really have no clue as to how the coming months might play out.

We've seen this all before, and we'll see it again. Nintendo's share price reached record highs in 2025 as excitement for the Switch 2 reached fever pitch, but it's since dropped to more familiar levels in the following months. No doubt we'll see another spike as Nintendo announces more games throughout 2026, and it'll probably fall again soon after. On it goes.

Nintendo's president, Shuntaro Furukawa, has stressed that increasing memory prices will have no immediate impact on the company's financial performance, though acknowledged that it may put pressure on profits from FY2027 onwards.

Right now, we think it's probably wise to just keep cool and wait for Nintendo to reveal its plans for the rest of the year – whenever that may be.