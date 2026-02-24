Super Mario Land 2 6 Golden Coins
Image: Nintendo

After the surprise release of the Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen Game Boy Advance album last week, Nintendo Music is seemingly back to its regular schedule in terms of weekly updates.

With this in mind, today it's added an absolute banger, it's the soundtrack for the 1992 Game Boy title Super Mario Land 2 - 6 Golden Coins starring Mario and Wario! This album features tracks such as "Mario Land" and "Star Course". In total, it offers 35 tracks and a total runtime of 30 minutes.

This soundtrack was composed by the one and only Kazumi Totaka, who is known for inserting his famous song "Totaka's Song" as an easter egg in many games. He has also voiced Nintendo characters such as Yoshi over the years.

Here's the full soundtrack for this latest Nintendo Music update:

  1. File Select
  2. Main Theme
  3. Course Clear
  4. Mario Land
  5. Tree Zone
  6. Roots Course (Tree Zone)
  7. Boss BGM
  8. Zone Clear
  9. Got a Golden Coin
  10. Turtle Zone
  11. Whale Course (Turtle Zone)
  12. Mario Zone
  13. Crane Course (Mario Zone)
  14. Bonus Game
  15. Got an Item
  16. Pumpkin Zone
  17. Invincibility BGM
  18. Ghost House Course (Pumpkin Zone)
  19. Macro Zone
  20. Manhole Course (Mario Zone)
  21. Timer Warning
  22. Player Down
  23. Game Over
  24. Space Zone
  25. Moon Course (Space Zone)
  26. Star Course (Space Zone)
  27. 6 Golden Coins
  28. Captured Mario's Castle
  29. Captured Mario's Castle Course
  30. Wario Battle 1
  31. Wario Battle 2
  32. Wario Battle 3
  33. Wario Defeated
  34. Reclaiming Mario's Castle
  35. The End

To listen to music on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. This title is also available on the Nintendo Classic Game Boy library. What do you think about the latest Nintendo Music update? Tell us below.