After the surprise release of the Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen Game Boy Advance album last week, Nintendo Music is seemingly back to its regular schedule in terms of weekly updates.

With this in mind, today it's added an absolute banger, it's the soundtrack for the 1992 Game Boy title Super Mario Land 2 - 6 Golden Coins starring Mario and Wario! This album features tracks such as "Mario Land" and "Star Course". In total, it offers 35 tracks and a total runtime of 30 minutes.

This soundtrack was composed by the one and only Kazumi Totaka, who is known for inserting his famous song "Totaka's Song" as an easter egg in many games. He has also voiced Nintendo characters such as Yoshi over the years.

Here's the full soundtrack for this latest Nintendo Music update:

File Select Main Theme Course Clear Mario Land Tree Zone Roots Course (Tree Zone) Boss BGM Zone Clear Got a Golden Coin Turtle Zone Whale Course (Turtle Zone) Mario Zone Crane Course (Mario Zone) Bonus Game Got an Item Pumpkin Zone Invincibility BGM Ghost House Course (Pumpkin Zone) Macro Zone Manhole Course (Mario Zone) Timer Warning Player Down Game Over Space Zone Moon Course (Space Zone) Star Course (Space Zone) 6 Golden Coins Captured Mario's Castle Captured Mario's Castle Course Wario Battle 1 Wario Battle 2 Wario Battle 3 Wario Defeated Reclaiming Mario's Castle The End

To listen to music on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. This title is also available on the Nintendo Classic Game Boy library.