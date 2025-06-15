Nintendo mentioned how there were all sorts of surprises to discover in Mario Kart World and a week after the game's launch it looks like Totaka's Song has been discovered.

As highlighted on social media and elsewhere online (via Nintendo Everything), you can hear Yoshi humming this Nintendo tune in the game's character menu. Here's a story and video shared over on the Mario Kart subreddit by the user 'charizardtelephone':

"I was idling on the character select screen when I noticed Mario began humming after enough time passed. I thought, “Huh, they could totally hide hidden tunes like that.” Wait. Hidden music? In a Nintendo game? With Yoshi? It was too good to be true. But after a few seconds, lo and behold, yoshi begins humming Totaka’s song like the idle yoshis do in Mario Kart 8. Very cool Easter Egg. Not sure if anyone else has noticed it yet."

When we tried this out ourselves, Yoshi started humming the same song just seconds later. It might also be a bit harder to hear depending on the music playing in the background.

This famous song by the Japanese Nintendo composer Kazumi Totaka is often slipped into many of company's games. And if you're wondering why it's specifically Yoshi that hums this tune, it's because Totaka also happens to be Yoshi's voice actor, and once again voices the character in Mario Kart World.

This Easter Egg has also popped up previously in Mario Kart 8 along with series like Animal Crossing and Zelda, and was inserted into titles such as Mario Paint back in the day.