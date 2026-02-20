Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have been going all-out with the Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen news this morning, so it'll be no surprise to hear that the Poké pair are today's Nintendo Music drop.
You can listen to the game's soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app right now, comprising 43 different tracks for a sweet 1hr 6min of GBA bliss.
Naturally, the drop includes tunes like the games' opening movies, title screens, and the iconic Pallet Town theme, but there's a pretty good range for those who are in the mood for a slice of nostalgia. We've listed all 43 tracks below, so you can see what's available.
- Game Freak Logo
- Opening Movie
- Title Screen
- Welcome to the World of Pokémon!
- Pallet Town Theme
- Professor Oak
- Professor Oak's Laboratory
- A Rival Appears
- Battle! (Trainer Battle)
- Road to Viridian City: Leaving Pallet Town
- Pewter City Theme
- Viridian Forest
- Battle! (Wild Pokémon)
- Pokémon Center
- Pokémon Healed
- Pokémon Gym
- Battle! (Gym Leader Battle
- Road to Cerulean City: Leaving Mt. Moon
- Caves of Mt. Moon
- Vermilion City Theme
- The S.S. Anne
- Cycling
- Lavender Town Theme
- Pokémon Tower
- Celadon City Theme
- Rocket Game Corner
- Rocket Hideout
- Silph Co.
- Road to Fuchsia City: leaving Lavender Town
- Fuchsia City Theme
- The Sea
- Battle! (Legendary Pokémon)
- Cinnabar Island Theme
- Pokémon Mansion
- Sevii Islands: Four & Five Islands
- Sevii Islands
- Sevii Islands: Six & Seven Islands
- Battle! (Mewtwo)
- The Final Road
- Final Battle! (Rival)
- Epilogue
- Hall of Fame
- Ending Theme
Just in case you missed the big news, Nintendo has announced that Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen will arrive on Switch after the Pokémon Presents showcase next week on 27th February. A 'Special Edition' release will mark the launch in Japan, but pre-orders are now available on Western eShops.