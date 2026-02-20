Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have been going all-out with the Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen news this morning, so it'll be no surprise to hear that the Poké pair are today's Nintendo Music drop.

You can listen to the game's soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app right now, comprising 43 different tracks for a sweet 1hr 6min of GBA bliss.

Naturally, the drop includes tunes like the games' opening movies, title screens, and the iconic Pallet Town theme, but there's a pretty good range for those who are in the mood for a slice of nostalgia. We've listed all 43 tracks below, so you can see what's available.

Game Freak Logo

Opening Movie

Title Screen

Welcome to the World of Pokémon!

Pallet Town Theme

Professor Oak

Professor Oak's Laboratory

A Rival Appears

Battle! (Trainer Battle)

Road to Viridian City: Leaving Pallet Town

Pewter City Theme

Viridian Forest

Battle! (Wild Pokémon)

Pokémon Center

Pokémon Healed

Pokémon Gym

Battle! (Gym Leader Battle

Road to Cerulean City: Leaving Mt. Moon

Caves of Mt. Moon

Vermilion City Theme

The S.S. Anne

Cycling

Lavender Town Theme

Pokémon Tower

Celadon City Theme

Rocket Game Corner

Rocket Hideout

Silph Co.

Road to Fuchsia City: leaving Lavender Town

Fuchsia City Theme

The Sea

Battle! (Legendary Pokémon)

Cinnabar Island Theme

Pokémon Mansion

Sevii Islands: Four & Five Islands

Sevii Islands

Sevii Islands: Six & Seven Islands

Battle! (Mewtwo)

The Final Road

Final Battle! (Rival)

Epilogue

Hall of Fame

Ending Theme

Just in case you missed the big news, Nintendo has announced that Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen will arrive on Switch after the Pokémon Presents showcase next week on 27th February. A 'Special Edition' release will mark the launch in Japan, but pre-orders are now available on Western eShops.