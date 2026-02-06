Yesterday, Team Cherry surprised us all with the shadow drop release of Hollow Knight - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (at least, it would have been a surprise if its PEGI rating hadn't cropped up online before), and the studio snuck out a new update to mark the occasion.

The ver. 1.5.12459 update isn't packed with game-changing additions, but it's always nice to see Team Cherry fine-tuning the experience. Alongside new screen resolution support for PC players, the patch also introduces "many under-the-hood improvements brought over from Hollow Knight: Silksong to the original game," Team Cherry said in a blog post. And yes, this update is available on both Switch 1 and 2.

The full patch notes were shared in an announcement on Steam, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Hollow Knight ver. 1.5.12459 (Released 5th Feb 2026)

- Added support for 21:9 & 16:10 resolutions.

- Game now pauses while in inventory menus.

- Upgraded to Unity Input System for broader controller support (original input system is still available, if preferred, via Options>Controller>Advanced Settings)

- Added dithering effect, and dithering options, to reduce colour banding.

- Fixed a softlock in City of Tears Grub room.

- Reduced Grey Prince Zote's stagger bounce height.

- Updated Sly's Great Slash collider to closer match visual.

- Salubra's Blessing now deactivates after reaching max Soul.

- Map panning is now smoother.

- Various performance improvements.

- Various smaller fixes and tweaks.

The new Switch 2 version of Hollow Knight boasts improved resolution, frame rate, and a handful of additional effects, with a new 120fps option to boot. We've added our thoughts about the new release to our original review below, saying, "Honestly, if you haven't played Hollow Knight, the Switch 2 Edition is a no-brainer".