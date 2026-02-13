Publisher and developer Hamster has been steadily growing its Arcade Archives lineup over the years, and on Switch 2 and PS5 the company commenced a new initiative: Console Archives.

As the name suggests, this series shifts focus from arcades to consoles (though Arcade Archives isn't going anywhere!), reviving retro classics and forgotten gems alike for the modern age. These games largely remain the same as their original release, but Hamster adds the usual conveniences like screen filters and Quick Save/Load.

The full list of Console Archives games will likely grow into a fairly overwhelming beast, and so it may be tricky to keep track of all of the releases. That's where we come in.

Below, you'll find a complete, up-to-date list of every Console Archives game, sorted alphabetically. We'll include release dates where possible.

Console Archives eShop releases - Complete list

Here's the full release list of Console Archives games on Switch eShop. Please keep in mind that Hamster may announce new upcoming entries without providing an accompanying date. We'll add the details when we get them.

FAQs

How much are the Console Archives games?

Hamster has set various prices, apparently depending on the game itself and the console on which it originated.

Take Cool Boarders and Ninja Gaiden II. The former, originally a PS1 title, is priced at $11.99 / £9.89, while the latter, an NES game, is cheaper at $7.99 / £6.29.

Which consoles are represented?

So far, we've had games from the PS1 and NES, which Hamster officially refers to as '32-bit' and '8-bit' systems, respectively.

That said, the information is fairly vague regarding future launches, so upcoming games might include the likes of MSX, Sega Saturn, and more. We'll have to wait and see.

Is Console Archives available on Switch 1?



We don't know for sure why Hamster has limited its Console Archives collection to the Switch 2 and PlayStation 5, but no, these games won't be on the original Switch.

There may be some hardware limitations around emulating PS1 titles on the original Switch. Technically, there probably shouldn't be — PlayStation emulation is pretty good these days and Switch 1 should be able to handle it without trouble — but perhaps there are other consoles/games coming down the line which need the grunt of the more powerful hardware.

So there you have it! Which games from the list are you eager to download and play? Conversely, are there any stinkers here that you're surprised to see make a return? Why not let us know with a comment down in the usual place.