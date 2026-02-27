If you've had your eye on a Switch 2 Pro Controller but haven't yet pulled the trigger (they're not cheap, granted), you've probably also had your eyes on the new Resident Evil-themed one.

Well, Nintendo kindly sent one over to Nintendo Life Towers and we can confirm that it is indeed a Switch 2 Pro Controller — a pad we absolutely love — now with some pleasantly subtle RE-detailing. What's not to like?

Back in the day, sure, we were all about the gorily OTT RE chainsaw controller for GameCube, but two decades on? We're a little more sophisticated than we used to be, perhaps. We don't need blood splatter over every prong of our pad, and this new one could sit on the side quite comfortably without alarming pets or family members.

Let's take a closer look at those little details, courtesy of our lovely video chap Alex, shall we? First, some close-ups, then a handful of moody shots that may well have been snapped in a Raccoon City warehouse! Or possibly Alex's garage:

Tasty, no? Itchy, right?...

If you're interested in seeing how it compares to the regular Pro Controller colour-wise (it is a little different), check out Alex's short below, and our review of the non-Evil version.

Let us know below if you've picked up one of these pads.