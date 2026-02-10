Last week, Capcom finally released the demo for its new IP Pragmata on the Switch 2, allowing users to shoot and hack "on-the-go" or on the big screen at home.
Now, following this particular version of the sci-fi action-adventure rolling out on the eShop, the "combined downloads" of the "Sketchbook demo" across all platforms have officially hit the one million mark. Capcom has issued a small "thank you" notice to players today via social media.
Whether the demo's success will translate to actual sales is obviously not clear just yet, as we're still a few months from launch, but if you want to show your support for this upcoming release, you can pre-order it now on the eShop.
We've also gone hands on with this title recently and are thinking it could end up being one of the biggest surprises of the year. Here's what Nintendo Life staff writer Ollie Reynolds had to say:
"All eyes are on Resident Evil Requiem for this year, but Pragmata definitely has the potential to be something really special come 24h April 2026. Unlike Kunitsu-Gami, it feels like Capcom is making a real solid attempt to create its next big IP here, and while it certainly still has much to prove – I didn’t get a whole lot of narrative context during the demo, for example – its gameplay has done more than enough to bump it up to the top tier of my ever-growing wish list."