Last week, Capcom finally released the demo for its new IP Pragmata on the Switch 2, allowing users to shoot and hack "on-the-go" or on the big screen at home.

Now, following this particular version of the sci-fi action-adventure rolling out on the eShop, the "combined downloads" of the "Sketchbook demo" across all platforms have officially hit the one million mark. Capcom has issued a small "thank you" notice to players today via social media.

Whether the demo's success will translate to actual sales is obviously not clear just yet, as we're still a few months from launch, but if you want to show your support for this upcoming release, you can pre-order it now on the eShop.

We've also gone hands on with this title recently and are thinking it could end up being one of the biggest surprises of the year. Here's what Nintendo Life staff writer Ollie Reynolds had to say: