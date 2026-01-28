WWE 2K25 delivered an excellent Switch 2 port last July, and if you were hoping for the next entry on Nintendo's new hybrid system, it seems you're in luck.

According to Dealabs' Billbil-kun, who has accurately reported on game announcements ahead of schedule in the past, the next WWE 2K will not only be coming to the Switch 2, but it will also be arriving on the same date as the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 counterparts.

The current date for WWE 2K26's launch is apparently scheduled to take place on 13th March 2026, with pre-orders expected to open this week, so we'll provide an update if we hear anything. The source has also shared some details about the physical release, claiming it will be another "code-in-box release", much like last year's entry.

When we find out more, we'll let you know. In some other sports-related news, it seems the next chapter in the MLB The Show series will actually be skipping the Switch 2, as Sony sticks with a Switch release for now.