With the arrival of the Switch 2, we've finally been getting some parity across the multiplatform sports games across all consoles, with EA and 2K's offerings being much-better than their Switch 1 counterparts.

We thought we'd see the same from Sony's MLB The Show 26, which has been confirmed for a 17th March 2026 release alongside the reveal of cover star Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, who is returning to front for the second time.

But Sony Interactive Entertainment's next entry is opting to stay on the Switch 1 and isn't coming to the Switch 2 right now. Of course, it may be that developer San Diego Studio doesn't have access to Switch 2 dev kits, but it's a rather strange decision from the outside.

As usual, a gameplay reveal will follow next week on 3rd February, where you'll likely get a small glimpse at Switch gameplay. We're not holding our breath for any improvements, so maybe a Switch 2 port is coming later in the year.

Besides that, pre-orders for the Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions — the latter of which will grant Early Access, allowing you to play the game from13th March (unlikely on Switch, of course) — open after the gameplay reveal on 3rd February at 12 pm EST/ 9 am PST at certain retailers, digital storefronts, and on the game's official website.

Are you surprised to see MLB The Show 26 skip Switch 2? Will you still be lining up to play in the diamond? Let us know in the comments.