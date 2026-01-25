A Nintendo Direct on a Sunday? It has happened a couple of times before (not since 2015), and today we're getting another look at the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which will be hitting cinemas on 3rd April.

Back in November, the last Galaxy Movie Direct showed us Rosalina and Bowser Jr. and other tidbits, and with Chris Pratt hinting at further character surprises, there'll probably be more reveals today. As ever, Nintendo was careful to remind everyone that "no game information will be included in this presentation."

Join us to watch the Direct below. Here's the exact time it's kicking off on Nintendo's YouTube channel and the Nintendo Today app:

North America: 6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST

6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST UK/Ire: 2pm GMT

2pm GMT Europe: 3pm CET / 4pm EET

3pm CET / 4pm EET Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 1am (Mon) AEDT

No word on the exact length, but we don't imagine it'll be much longer than a trailer. So sit back, relax, and let us know your thoughts in the chat.