Yes, the time is finally upon us. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available in its swanky new Nintendo Switch 2 Edition package!
While the free ver. 3.0 update arrived a little earlier than expected for all users (Switch 1 and 2), yesterday marked the big release of Nintendo's latest paid Switch 2 upgrade. This one includes a resolution bump, the new Megaphone item, Mouse Mode integration, and beefed-up online capabilities to make the most of GameChat.
It's something of a slight package, considering there's no free path between the two (it'll only set you back £4.19 / $4.99 to upgrade, but still), and that was our Alex's biggest gripe in his 6/10 review. "It makes things a bit prettier, has a few more options to take advantage of the console’s new features," he wrote, "but all in all, it’s not an especially exciting upgrade".