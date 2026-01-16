Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Yes, the time is finally upon us. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available in its swanky new Nintendo Switch 2 Edition package!

While the free ver. 3.0 update arrived a little earlier than expected for all users (Switch 1 and 2), yesterday marked the big release of Nintendo's latest paid Switch 2 upgrade. This one includes a resolution bump, the new Megaphone item, Mouse Mode integration, and beefed-up online capabilities to make the most of GameChat.

It's something of a slight package, considering there's no free path between the two (it'll only set you back £4.19 / $4.99 to upgrade, but still), and that was our Alex's biggest gripe in his 6/10 review. "It makes things a bit prettier, has a few more options to take advantage of the console’s new features," he wrote, "but all in all, it’s not an especially exciting upgrade".

But of course, this is Animal Crossing: New Horizons that we're talking about, perhaps the defining game of the Switch generation, so we want to hear what you think too.

Whether you've spent the whole day getting to grips with the latest addition to the NS2E lineup, or you're just diving in for the first time, you can tell us what you make of the upgrade in the following poll. And don't worry if you want to change your mind later on, you can come back whenever and do exactly that!

