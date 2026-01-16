I've done some thinking, and this is the only Switch 2 Edition from Nintendo that does not improve the frame rate from 30 FPS. To all the people I argued with, you do have good reason to be upset that this this didn't turn out the way you wanted, even if it personally does not bother me, and I'm sorry for being an ass about it.

That aside though, this Switch 2 Edition is such a Nothing Burger that it may as well have been included with the other content in the 3.0 update for free, especially when you consider that there are a few third-party Switch games that have a free upgrade path and do more. HDR looks nice, and when I'm standing still, I do notice the 4K difference, but by and large this is the same game as it always was. At least the game doesn't chug on more detailed islands, but that was true when playing the Switch 1 version on a Switch 2 anyway. The Switch 2 Edition doesn't really add anything significant, and I don't know how many people are getting a lot of mileage out of the megaphone or 12-player multiplayer, but I'm certainly not one of them.

This is a painfully average upgrade. 5/10.

As for the 3.0 update, this game in my eyes was a 5/10 back in 2020, because it took way too many elements away after New Leaf, and after 2.0 I would have given it a 7/10. While I don't think the hotel is a grand inclusion, bulk crafting, Dream Islands and sidestepping bump this up to a 9/10. I finally think that this game is almost as good as New Leaf. Only thing holding it back is the villagers lacking personality, which sadly hasn't changed since launch. If you actually got me to care about my neighbors on this island, this game could have been a 10/10