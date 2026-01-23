The new Nintendo Direct for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has a date, and it's coming this Sunday, 25th January 2026.

This will be the second direct for the upcoming Illumination sequel, which is due to arrive in cinemas on 3rd April 2026. Last time, we found out that Bowser Jr. and Rosalina would be part of the cast.

You'll be able to watch to the Direct on either YouTube or Nintendo's website, and it kicks off at the following times:

North America: 6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST

UK/Ire: 2pm GMT

Europe: 3pm CET / 4pm EET

Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 1am (Mon) AEDT

We've had a couple of clips and teasers since the last Direct, but in a recent interview, the voice Mario (in the movies, at least) Chris Pratt teased that there would be more recognisable characters making their appearance in the sequel.

Well, perhaps we'll be seeing them this Sunday? Will Yoshi finally make his long-rumoured appearance?

