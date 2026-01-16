Those who have played The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy know just how big of a game it really is. According to the publisher, however, the release was actually two games in one, and that's supposedly how it's going to be marketed from now on.

Confused? Yeah don't worry, it's understandable. Effectively, once you complete 100 in-game days, you roll the credits and then commence 'New Game +' (although the title menu does, in fact, display 'The Hundred Line 2'), during which you make key decisions to splinter the narrative into dozens of potential branches.

So, the first 100 days is 'The Hundred Line', while the following narrative is 'The Hundred Line 2'. So there you go: it's now officially two games in one! So the title that launched last year is now being described as a 'value 1 & 2 pack'.

To mark the occasion, a new trailer has been released (above) to highlight the events that take place in the 'sequel', while a brand new piece of key art has been shared to demonstrate the two distinct narratives. Pardon the poor quality, it's the best we could find from an official source.

In addition, it's been confirmed that an official soundtrack is launching on all major streaming services on 17th January 2026. A physical soundtrack will also be made available in April to mark the game's first anniversary. In Japan, meanwhile, a new special edition release of the game will be made available from April, featuring brand new artwork to acknowledge the 'sequel'.