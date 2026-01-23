Xbox Game Studios recently revealed Playground Games' upcoming Fable reboot properly, showcasing a bunch of gameplay that stays true to the classic series while throwing in a few intriguing evolutions for good measure.

Launching this Autumn on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5, we honestly weren't expecting to see this one on the Switch 2, but according to Windows Central's Jez Corden, it's actually currently "under consideration" for Nintendo's console.

Corden took to social media to confirm, stating that it "isn't 100% definite", but if he's to be believed, it seems that Xbox and Playground Studios are at least looking into the viability of a Switch 2 port.

"Was told Fable for Nintendo Switch 2 isn't 100% definite for now, but under consideration for the future."

Fable has, until now, never really left the Xbox ecosystem other than a few releases on PC and Mac. These days, however, Microsoft is shifting its strategy to include multiple console releases for its biggest games. It's already released the likes of Pentiment and Grounded on Switch, and there are ongoing rumours that Halo: The Master Chief Collection might also makes its way to Switch 2.

We'd love to see this come to fruition though. Fable's blend of fantasy action and British humour is excellent, and although the third mainline entry from 2010 was a bit lacklustre, we can't wait to see what the new game can do.