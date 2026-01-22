The Switch 2 ended 2025 with a total of 4.4 million units sold in the US, according to Circana's Mat Piscatella.

This means that after its seventh month on the market, Nintendo's new system is still the fastest-selling home console in US history. Piscatella noted afterwards that the Game Boy Advance is the overall winner in terms of units sold.

Nevertheless, this means that the Switch 2's install base is nearly double that of its predecessor after the same amount of time. It's also roughly 35% ahead of the PS4 over the same amount of time, which was remarkably popular when it launched back in 2013.

Hardware - Nintendo Switch 2 remains the fastest selling video game hardware platform in tracked history. Unit sales of Nintendo Switch 2 are 35% ahead of PlayStation 4’s sales pace after 7 months in market. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2026-01-22T14:00:07.510Z

The Switch 2's sales had slowed down somewhat over the Christmas period, falling by around 35% compared to the original Switch during the same period. It seems, however, to have had little effect on the console's overall performance.

Concerns around potential price rises persist as the US grapples with tariffs and the rapid rise of AI, but overall, it seems Nintendo's new console is off to the best start we could have possibly hoped for.