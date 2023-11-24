After becoming a viral sensation, Nintendo was quick to get a local release of Suika Game out of the Switch eShop. Since then, the title has now reportedly surpassed more than four million Switch eShop downloads worldwide.

This information comes from the Japanese website Gamer. To celebrate this milestone, there'll be a special batch of digital stickers released on the mobile messaging app LINE in Japan, which fans can use to spice up their conversations.

Suika Game was most recently updated in October with English Language support and a Halloween theme. If you're curious to learn more about this insanely popular release, you can check out our full review here on Nintendo Life. The title only costs $2.99 / £2.69!