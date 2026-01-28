City Connection and Granzella have announced that FZ: Formation Z, the side-scrolling robot shooter from all the way back in the perm-riddled dark days of 1984 (so long ago this writer had a full head of hair!), is to be resurrected on Switch 2 this very year (thanks, Time Extension).

Now, 1984 is a long time ago, yes, and so you may be thinking 'meh' to the idea of resurrecting something so very antiquated. Until you check out the trailer at the top of this article, that is. Also, you may have already played the OG game already on Switch via the Arcade Archive re-release and are now just a rabid fan. Welcome, either way!

It does seem as though the devs here have gone to town with this remake of a Jaleco golden oldie, with a full revision of everything from the graphics, gameplay, and sound, whilst "staying true to the classic gameplay and intuitive controls of switching between Robot and Flight forms". They've even brought new weapons to the table. It certainly looks like a good time, judging by the intense and colourful action on show in the gameplay vid, with some very nice R-Type-but-with-big-stonking-robots vibes that this writer is here for all day long.

The remake will release in Japan on 21st May across multiple platforms, and although a Western release hasn't been officially confirmed for Switch at the time of writing, the trailer above does contain the Clear River Games logo, who were attached to publish the game in Europe according to a release plan leak from Embracer Group. So, fingers crossed, then.

More good news: It'll arrive in both digital and physical forms, and the physical isn't a Game-Key Card, either. Huzzah!

Digital editions will set you back 4400 yen (so roughly £20 or whatever that is where you're located). The physical edition comes in two flavours: a fancy Limited Edition for 14,850 yen (around the £70 mark) which includes a soundtrack, robot-making kit, bonus weapon content and a fancy box for presentation, and a slightly less snazzy standard physical for 5,940 yen (almost 30 British pounds).

Finally, here's some more official details, as per the Steam page, and some screens:

Key Features Transforming Gameplay: Rule the Land or the Air! Your Ixpel can transform in real-time between land and air as long as your energy lasts. Will you choose the Robot Form to dominate the ground with melee attacks and precision shots, or the Flight form to rip through the battlefield at overwhelming speeds? Traverse five vast Mission freely and carve out your own path to victory.

Customize Performance in The Factory Use FZ Points earned in missions to unlock new Ixpel and cosmetic items. Enhance your firepower by equipping modules into four available slots. Whether you build a well-balanced Ixpel with no openings or specialize one trait to its absolute limit is entirely up to you. With Part swaps, different colours, and stickers, the joy of building your ultimate style is yours to discover.

Challenge Your Limits in Score Attack Once a mission is cleared, Score Attack Mode is unlocked. You can challenge individual mission to beat your personal best, with high scores recorded for each area. Use your fully customized machine to rewrite the record books.

Extensive Archives: Record Your Path Through Battle War Record: Tracks total enemies defeated, sortie counts for each Ixpel, and more. Enemy Data: A detailed encyclopedia of every foe you’ve taken down. Gallery: Unlock stunning artwork by completing specific in-game conditions. As you fight, your legacy grows. Keep battling to complete your records!



Does FZ: Formation Z look like your cup of T? Played the OG? Speak words to me! (In the comments.)