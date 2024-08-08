We love it when classic NES / Famicom games just seem to prance onto the Switch eShop with no prior warning (though we just happened to miss the warning for this one - cheers, Time Extension). This time, two classic Jaleco games have made their way onto the hybrid console courtesy of publisher City Connection: Pinball Quest and Yokai Club, both developed by Tose.

For those unfamiliar, Jaleco was a prominent force in the days of the Famicom, putting out dozens of console and arcade titles as far back as 1982. It would eventually go on to file bankruptcy in 2014 and its assets subsequently transfered over to City Connection. And now here we are!

The first title, Pinball Quest, is a curious game that combines pinball gameplay with RPG mechanics. There are six stages in the 'RPG Mode', and this new release adds in modern quality-of-life additions such as rewind, achievements, subtitles, and quick save. You can also access a gallery feature to view scanned manuals and more.

The second, Yokai Club, is kind of similar to Castlevania in the sense that you explore 2D side-scrolling environments and take out creepy, gothic ghosts and ghouls. Again, this one boasts the same modern features as Pinball Quest, which should make the old-school challenge a bit more palatable.

We'll be honest, we'll not really keen on the UI with some of the screenshots on these titles, but it sounds like you can customise the experience and get rid of some of the distracting clutter.

Both titles are available to download now at the slightly discounted price of $7.19 / £6.47 each.

Are you keen on checking out these Famicom titles on the Switch? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.