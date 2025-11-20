Fortnite has seemingly become the go-to place for crossovers, with everyone from Solid Snake to Mariah Carey making an appearance in the online game.

Its latest trailer teases the Chapter 6 Finale Event, and it's an unsettling realisation of its crossover ambitions, showcasing Godzilla, King Kong, Homer Simpson, and Kill Bill's 'The Bride'. Oh, and some Star Wars X-Wings, too. We can't help but feel a keen sense of bemusement watching the action unfold – yes, crossovers in Fortnite is hardly a new concept, but it's just all so weird, y'know..?

Kill Bill is especially jarring. Of course, the upcoming release of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – which combines both movies into one seamless experience – makes it obvious why The Bride has cropped up in Fortnite, with the game playing host to a 'The Lost Chapter: Yuki's Revenge', but even so... Knowing the context of why the character embarks upon her revenge mission in the movies makes it all the more weirder seeing her fight alongside Homer flippin' Simpson.

It's not a movie for kids, y'know?

We're looking into this too much, we get that, but where does it end..? Are we going to see Art the Clown prancing alongside Ms. Rachel? Y'know what, don't get any ideas, Epic.