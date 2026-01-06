We love ourselves a bit of Yacht Club Games' stupendously good Shovel Knight series, and 2022's Shovel Knight Dig, a collaboration with the maestros at Nitrome, even managed to swipe a rather excellent 9/10 in our review, where we concluded that the game "positively oozes quality, whether that be the snappy action-platforming or the fresh 16-bit art style and animation."

Now, Super Rare Games has announced that a limited physical edition of this roguelike belter will be made available via its official website right here at 6pm BST / 1pm EST on 8th January 2026. Hey, that's this Thursday!

As you'll note if you head over to the site right now, the game isn't yet up for pre-order just yet, so with only 4,000 units to shift (and a limit of two copies per customer in place) we reckon anyone interested should be fairly swift in nabbing a copy once it goes live.

The physical edition of Shovel Knight Dig comes with a full colour manual, exclusive sticker, a set of three trading cards and a "fully assembled Nintendo Switch game with cartridge." Whatever that is (psst, the full game on the cart).

Sounds pretty tasty and, if you happen to have forgotten the ins and outs of this one since it released (hey, three years is a long time ago in this economy), here's some further quick-fire deets to refresh your memory from the official press release:



💎 An all-new presentation featuring a new Shovel Knight story! When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight’s peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunneling after them!

👾 The first Shovel Knight adventure in glorious high color pixel graphics and sound. Fluid animation, scaling, rotation, and parallax create the most convincing Shovel Knight world yet! 🔄️ Every adventure is different! Shovel Knight Dig levels have been meticulously crafted, then stitched together using proprietary generation techniques for infinite replayability. 🪏 Jump, slash, and dig your way in an all-new direction - down! Rely on your trusty Shovel Drop, then dig through huge swaths of dirt with all-new Speed Shovel mechanics. 🦾 Grow in power and wealth as you descend into the depths of the earth. Emerge with untold riches to outfit Shovel Knight further, unlocking permanent items and upgrades to your Shoveling equipment. ⚜️ New Knights, new characters, and new enemies abound, but fear not! Shovel Knight Dig features Shovel Knight’s signature storytelling, humor, and maybe even some familiar faces 🎵 Another pulse-pounding soundtrack in a new style by astonishing virtuoso Jake Kaufman!

Will you be getting in line for a physical copy of Shovel Knight Dig? As always, let us know in the comments.