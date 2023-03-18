Yacht Club Games and Nitrome have announced a 'Fate and Fortune' free DLC update for Shovel Knight Dig. It's out now on mobile devices and PC, and will be coming to consoles "soon".
This free DLC adds "even more" to the adventure - including the challenging Knightmare Mode, "sweet mementos" to unlock and show off, a bunch of quality-of-life improvements and even a new music track.
Here's the rundown, along with a look:
DLC DETAILS:
KNIGHTMARE MODE:
WHAT? BLACK KNIGHT IS IN DIG?!?!
Something truly evil must be brewing down in the well! It’s up to Shovel Knight & Black Knight to uncover the true Knightmare and put a stop to it!
Note: Knightmare Mode will become available to players after they complete the base game.
MEET YOUR NEW BEST BUD!
FETCHER
Yip! Yip! Ya’ found a new character in the well! At the end of each stage, Fetcher will be waiting down in the well to do what he does best….fetch! For a measly 625 Bones (errrr, Gems)...he’ll give players a chance to exit the well mid-run to save their gold and return to the HUB.
IT’S TIME TO SHOW OFF
Mementos
Calling all trophy seekers! We made an update especially for you! The Mementos are keepsakes awarded to the player for their many accomplishments and will decorate the HUB. Screenshot it and show it off on Twitter! We will clap for you!
Compendium
The compendium keeps track of EVERYTHING you've collected and/or encountered in the well! Perfect for all you completionists!
NEW MUSIC TRACK
Music maestro, Jake Kaufman, whipped up another banger for Shovel Knight Dig’s soundtrack! This track can be heard echoing in the Mushroom Mines, it's called "Hexcadecimate"!
QUALITY OF LIFE UPDATES:
-Item improvements (based on player feedback)
-Level design adjustments and additions
-Seeds are now available in the Menu allowing players to set specific Seed (Note: PC version only)
-Camera “Look Up/Down” feature
-Food/Enemies/Signs have been to the compendium
-Key order adjustment
-Can turn off auto-downthrust (Shovel Drop) in Menu
-Seen cut-scenes are now skippable
-Food & Max HP balancing