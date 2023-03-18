Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Yacht Club Games and Nitrome have announced a 'Fate and Fortune' free DLC update for Shovel Knight Dig. It's out now on mobile devices and PC, and will be coming to consoles "soon".

This free DLC adds "even more" to the adventure - including the challenging Knightmare Mode, "sweet mementos" to unlock and show off, a bunch of quality-of-life improvements and even a new music track.

Here's the rundown, along with a look:

DLC DETAILS:

KNIGHTMARE MODE:

WHAT? BLACK KNIGHT IS IN DIG?!?!

Something truly evil must be brewing down in the well! It’s up to Shovel Knight & Black Knight to uncover the true Knightmare and put a stop to it! Note: Knightmare Mode will become available to players after they complete the base game. MEET YOUR NEW BEST BUD!

FETCHER

Yip! Yip! Ya’ found a new character in the well! At the end of each stage, Fetcher will be waiting down in the well to do what he does best….fetch! For a measly 625 Bones (errrr, Gems)...he’ll give players a chance to exit the well mid-run to save their gold and return to the HUB. IT’S TIME TO SHOW OFF

Mementos

Calling all trophy seekers! We made an update especially for you! The Mementos are keepsakes awarded to the player for their many accomplishments and will decorate the HUB. Screenshot it and show it off on Twitter! We will clap for you!