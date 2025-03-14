If you're anything like us, then you probably have a rather large soft spot for Shovel Knight, Yacht Club Games' delightful series of throwback platformers. If you're even more like us, then that'll probably mean that you'll really dig this new range of Shovel Knight clothing.

The new collection from Insert Coin Clothing is now available to pre-order and you have to believe us when we say that we're crazy about the campfire jumper.

Okay, we might have jumped the gun a little bit there. There are five items in the upcoming collection, all of which are expected to ship in late April / early May. On the clothing side of things, there's the snazzy aforementioned campfire jumper (£64.99) — a familiar site to anyone who's played the original platformer, we're sure — a blue and grey 'Raglan' t-shirt featuring the series logo (£29.99), and pyjama bottoms (£29.99) and socks (£5.99) adorned with the pixel protagonist sprite.

Oh yes, and there's also an enamel pin badge, for those who want to pin the titular hero to their bag/coat/wherever else you stick pins.

Initially, the thought of wearing all of the items together felt like a little too much Shovel Knight, but the more we think about it, the more we can see it working.

The indie hero will once again be making a cameo in Playtonic's Yooka-Replaylee, and then we have the Shovel of Hope 'deluxe' edition to look forward to. Damn, it's a good time to be a Shovel Knight fan.