EA's MySims series, which started life during the Wii and DS generation, made a surprise comeback on the Switch in 2024.

Following the release of the MySims Cozy Bundle, there's reportedly been a new EA survey sent out to select Sims players, and it's believed to be hinting at a new MySims game for the Switch and other platforms.

It apparently suggests the game would be a "cozy, collaborative adventure simulation" title where players can "explore a whimsical world, customize their village, befriend residents & pets, and uncover delightful secrets".

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

This title would supposedly offer solo play and multiplayer with "up to four friends". Many other features are listed, too. This latest development follows the discovery of some MySims game listings in January last year.

Following the release of MySims on the Switch, EA's CEO Andrew Wilson mentioned how the Cozy Bundle had performed "well ahead" of the third-party giant's expectations.

In our review, we gave the Switch bundle seven out of ten stars and said the titles were still engaging and easygoing spin-offs.