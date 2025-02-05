Since the Switch 2 reveal, multiple game companies have voiced support for the new system and now it's EA's turn.

During the third-party giant's latest earnings call, EA's CEO Andrew Wilson mentioned how the Switch successor would be another way for EA to find and access new players, with the next-generation hybrid hardware potentially giving IP like EA Sports FC, Madden, and "others" a real boost - at least, that's the expectation.

Andrew Wilson: "Any time a new console comes into the marketplace, that's of a benefit to us. It gives us the ability to access and acquire new players. Typically, we've had franchises perform very well on Nintendo platforms. Certainly, our expectation is that products like FC and Madden and others might find real energy on the platform as they have done in the past."

Following his comment about franchises typically performing well on Nintendo platforms, Wilson noted the recent success of MySims Cozy Bundle (released on Switch last November) - stating how it's performed "well ahead" of EA's expectations.

"The Sims and MySims: Cozy Bundle, which performed well ahead of our expectations, 50% of all players were new to EA. That represents a great opportunity for us."

So, it seems EA - like companies such as Microsoft (and seemingly Ubisoft) - are already locked in for the Switch 2.