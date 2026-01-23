Since the arrival of the Switch 2 last year, many third-party developers have been updating their existing Switch games for Nintendo's new hybrid system.

With this in mind, Psyonix's latest update for its vehicular soccer game Rocket League has today added Switch 2 visual and performance improvements. This includes simplified graphics settings, improved resolution and visual quality upgrades.

Here's the segment from v2.64 patch notes detailing the Switch 2 rendering enhancements:

Rocket League - Nintendo Switch 2 Rendering Enhancements (22nd January, 2026)

We’ve made a series of visual and performance improvements for Rocket League on Nintendo Switch 2. Simplified Graphics Settings The Performance/Quality toggle has been removed, as Rocket League on Nintendo Switch 2 now uses the best of both settings. Improved Resolution Docked mode: Resolution is now locked at 1080p, 60 FPS in docked mode. Handheld mode: Dynamic resolution now targets 1080p at 60 FPS, but will still reduce resolution as needed to keep gameplay smooth. Visual Quality Upgrades Increased world detail Higher texture quality in handheld mode, matching docked mode Crisper texture detail with increased anisotropic filtering (reduces jagged lines and blurry edges on surfaces) Improved lighting effects Ambient occlusion Higher-resolution shadows



You can see the other content in this latest update on Rocket League's official website. Rocket League is free-to-play, and this is a free update, so you'll just need to have access to a Switch 2 to see these enhancements in action.

Rocket League originally arrived on the Switch eShop in 2017. You can find out more about it in our Nintendo Life review.