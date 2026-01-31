Following the release of Apex Legends on the Switch 2 last August, EA and Respawn Entertainment have now announced Season 29 will be the "final update" for the free-to-play battle royale on the original Switch system.

Players on Switch will be able to continue playing the game until 4th August 2026, which is timed in with the arrival of Season 30. After this, the game will "no longer be playable on Nintendo Switch" and this version will not connect to the game's servers.

Here's the full rundown from Respawn Entertainment about the Switch version shutdown, including some additional details:

- Season 29 will be the final update for Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch. Future seasons of Apex Legends will continue to be available on Nintendo Switch 2."

- Starting August 4, 2026 (Season 30), Apex Legends will no longer be playable on the Nintendo Switch system.

- Until August 4, 2026, players can continue to jump into the action, earn rewards, and enjoy matches per usual.

- Beginning August 4, 2026, in-game premium currency will no longer be available for purchase on Nintendo Switch, though any existing balances can still be used before August 4, 2026. Players can use any existing balances from Nintendo Switch on Nintendo Switch 2.

- All players progress, purchases, and earnings are tied to their individual EA accounts. Everything that has been earned or purchased, including Apex Coins and cosmetics, will carry over to Nintendo Switch 2, even if you purchase Nintendo Switch 2 after August 4, 2026.

- Please note that in some regions, local laws require you to use digital currency within 180 days of purchase.

- All the above only applies to Nintendo Switch and not Nintendo Switch 2. Apex Legends will continue to be available on all other supported platforms. As we continue to evolve Apex Legend’s content and technical foundation, our goal is to deliver a high quality experience. Thanks to Nintendo’s investment in the Nintendo Switch 2, the platform offers a great handheld experience for Apex Legends.

We are deeply grateful to the Nintendo community that has been with us on this journey since Day 1, and we hope to see you on the Dropship on Nintendo Switch 2.

Respawn reiterates in its FAQ about the Switch version's shutdown how purchases and progress is tracked through EA's account system and each player's Apex Legends account, so everything earned and purchased should carry over to the Switch 2 version of the game. You can find out more about this and how to initiate a data transfer on its website.

When Apex Legends originally arrived on the Switch in 2021, we mentioned at the time how it delivered the full battle-royale experience in a heavily compromised state. For more details and information about Apex Legends on Switch 2 and the Switch, check out our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.