Pokémon Legends: Z-A has announced Season 5 Ranked Battles are "coming soon". This time round, when you reach Rank S, you'll be able to claim a Sceptilite stone.

This event will take place between 8th January 2026 and 29th January 2026. Players will also be able to earn a Baxcalibrite at Rank V, Chesnaughtite at Rank W, Delphoxite at Rank X, and Greninjite at Rank Y.

Here are some additional details via the official announcement page:

Pokémon Levels between Lv. 1 and Lv. 100 are eligible and all Pokémon are automatically set to Lv. 50 during battles.

Lumiose Pokédex No. 001-227 are eligible to participate and Hyperspace Pokédex 00-127, and 132 are eligible to participate.

No more than one Pokémon with the same Pokédex number may be used. Pokémon are allowed to hold items and duplicate held items are not allowed. And the total time limit is 3 minutes.

