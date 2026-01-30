One aspect of Pokémon Legends: Z-A we thought was "excellent" was the music. With this in mind, it's been announced the game's soundtrack will be getting a physical release in Japan on 17th April 2026.

It will include five CDs and a total of 148 tracks. The good news is this also extends to the game's DLC expansion Mega Dimension, which launched at the end of last year. Along with this, it comes with a full-colour 36-page booklet, and as a purchase bonus, there's a wire key ring featuring three acrylic charms.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

"This is a complete version of 148 songs, including background music found in "Pokémon LEGENDS ZA" and "Pokémon LEGENDS ZA M-Dimension Rush," as well as past songs used in the games!"

There's no mention of a local release at this stage, but if we hear any updates (or pre-orders are made available elsewhere for local trainers), we'll share an update.

Serebii Update: The Pokémon Legends: Z-A + Mega Dimension soundtrack will release in Japan on CD on April 17th 2026 www.serebii.net — Serebii.net (@serebii.bsky.social) 2026-01-30T05:04:04.517Z

If you haven't already played Z-A or the Mega Dimension DLC, be sure to check out our reviews here on Nintendo Life. An update was also released for the title earlier this month, bumping the Switch and Switch 2 release up to Version 2.0.1.