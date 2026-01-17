Earlier this month, Nintendo announced it was bringing the 'My Mario' line to the West on 19th February 2026.

This line is supported by a "range of partners", and now, ahead of the launch, Mattel's Fisher-Price brand has officially revealed three Mario-themed 'Little People' sets. Here's a look and some information about each one:

My Mario 6-Piece Character Figure Set

Toddlers can dive into the whimsical world of Super Mario with this Little People My Mario figure set from Fisher-Price! This set features 6 iconic characters from the franchise, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, Yoshi and Bowser, all sized just right for small hands to grasp and move as kids imagine their own Super Mario adventures. Look for other Little People My Mario figures and playsets for more toddler-friendly storytelling play! (Additional toys sold separately and subject to availability.) Colors and decorations may vary.

My Mario Adventure Playset

"​From collecting coins and dodging Chain Chomp to powering up for big-time play, toddlers can bring to life all the exciting action of Super Mario with this interactive Little People playset from Fisher-Price. Mario’s Adventure Playset features lots of toddler-friendly activities inspired by the game, plus iconic music and sounds that activate as kids play their way around with Mario. Look for additional Little People My Mario toys to add to the toddler-friendly fun! (Additional toys sold separately and subject to availability.) Playset requires 2 AA batteries (included). Colors and decorations may vary.​"

My Mario Bowser's Airship Playset

"Toddlers can dive into the exciting world of Super Mario with this Little People My Mario Bowser’s Airship playset from Fisher-Price! Inspired by the iconic game, this push-along toy boat is packed with fun activities designed just right for preschoolers including a cannonball launcher, bat-at spinners, and a trapdoor pipe for drop-through play. As kids roll the vehicle along, Bowser’s Airship bobs up and down in a cool wave-like motion! Look for additional Little People My Mario toys to add to the toddler-friendly fun! (Additional toys sold separately and subject to availability.) Colors and decorations may vary."

Listings for each of these sets are beginning to pop up online on Amazon and other websites such as Target. They're expected to be made available between the end of this month and early February in the US.

You can find out more about Nintendo's 'My Mario' line in our previous story. This line has been bolstered with a bunch of Yoshi products in Japan. This includes another app available for Switch and mobile devices.