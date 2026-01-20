Following his retirement as President and COO of Nintendo of America, Doug Bowser has now joined the board of directors for toy manufacturer Hasbro.

This news come directly from Hasbro itself, with the firm confirming the appointment of Bowser alongside Carla Vernón, CEO of The Honest Company, a digital-first consumer goods company founded by actress Jessica Alba.

Hasbro, of course, is much more than a mere toy manufacturer, and owns the trademarks and products of Kenner, Milton Bradley, Parker Brothers, and Wizards of the Coast. The latter company is responsible for the ludicrously popular Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, while huge brands like Transformers and G.I. Joe also fall under Hasbro.

Here's what Rich Stoddart, Chair of Hasbro's Board of Directors, had to say:

“We are delighted to have Doug and Carla join our seasoned and dynamic Board of Directors. Doug and Carla bring extensive leadership experience across consumer brands and franchise management. Their expertise and guidance will be invaluable as Hasbro continues to execute its long-term innovation and growth strategy.”

Meanwhile, Doug Bowser's successor at Nintendo, Devon Pritchard, has kicked off 2026 as Nintendo of America's new President and COO. She made her first public appearance in the role at the 15th Annual New York Game Awards, delivering a pre-recorded message to praise the event and the nonprofit 'Playing With Purpose' writing programme.

Chances are we won't see much of Doug Bowser in the months and years ahead as he works behind the scenes at Hasbro, but hey, maybe he'll have a say in whether Baldur's Gate 3 comes to the Switch 2, huh?