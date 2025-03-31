Speculation surrounding a potential remake of Final Fantasy IX has seemingly been growing for years at this point, rising exponentially when an NVIDIA leak made mention of the unannounced project in 2021.

Now, we may well be on the brink of a reveal as Square Enix teases "a variety of projects" in accordance with the original game's 25th anniversary on its official website (thanks Push Square).

'FINAL FANTASY IX, which was released on July 7, 2000, will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2025. We are preparing a variety of projects to commemorate the 25th anniversary, including merchandise and collaborations, so please look forward to it!'

Now, to be clear, this isn't how to announce a remake, but with persistent rumours circulating, it could be a sign of things to come. Indeed, Nintendo is on the cusp of revealing a boatload of details for the upcoming Switch 2 in just a couple of days; is it really so outrageous to expect a remake announcement from Square Enix at the same time..?

The only question is what form the remake should take. Will it be a full-blown 'AAA' affair like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth, or are we looking at something more akin to Final Fantasy IV on the DS? Only time will tell, but we're certainly keen to see what Square Enix has up its sleeve.

Regardless, chances are that we'll probably see it on the Switch or Switch 2. Square Enix committed to a plan in 2014 in which it would "aggressively pursue" a multiplatform approach which includes Nintendo systems.