Last week, we got an update about GameStop's EB Games business in New Zealand, which confirmed 38 stores in the country would be closing at the end of this month. At the time, no information was provided about the future of the 336 Australian stores, but we've now got some details.

As reported by local Nintendo fan site Vooks, the video game retailer will be closing "at least" 10 stores across Australia this month, and many have already shut their doors. One of these stores includes an EB 'Zing Pop Culture' shop, which specialises in merchandise, trading cards and various other items.

No other details about these closures have been shared, but it is the end of the financial year for parent company GameStop, so underperforming stores (or shops not extending their leases) sometimes get cut. This isn't the first time this has happened in Australia, with around 20 "unprofitable" EB Games stores closed down under in 2020.

EB Games, originally named Electronics Boutique, began in Australia in 1997 and started operations in New Zealand in the year 2000. It was then acquired by GameStop in 2005. If we hear any other significant updates about these EB Games store closures (or GameStop shutdowns in general), we'll let you know. Find out more about the closures in our previous story: