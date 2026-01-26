Just two months ahead of launch, Koei Tecmo Games and Omega Force have delayed Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered, which was due to come to Switch 1 and Switch 2 on 19th March 2026.

The new date? There isn't one yet, unfortunately, with the game's producer Tomohiko Sho sharing that it will be "announced at a later date".The postponement has been made "in order to fully satisfy our fans" to give the development team time to "further improve on the quality of the game."

While not quite a last-minute delay, it's still a little surprising, though we've had very little news on the remaster since its announcement last year.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

Here's Koei Tecmo's statement in full:

A message from the Producer The release of Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered has been postponed from the previously announced March 19, 2026. As the first remaster of the Dynasty Warriors series, in order to fully satisfy our fans, we have made the decision to further improve the quality of the game. The new release date will be announced at a later date. We appreciate your patience as we take a little more time before the game releases. ~Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered Producer, Tomohiko Sho

In case you need a little reminder, Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered is a complete rerelease of Dynasty Warriors 3 and Dynasty Warriors 3: Xtreme Legends, which launched in 2001 and 2003 in North America on the PS2.

It was the first game in the series to sell over 1 million copies and introduced some of the series' most-famous features, including True Musou Attacks, two-player simultaneous play, and the officer development system.

In the meantime, you can at least check out the recently-released Dynasty Warriors: Origins on Switch 2, which — in our eyes — is a fabulous game.

Are you disappointed by the delay? Still excited for Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered? Let us know in the comments.