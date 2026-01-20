If you happen to own Hitman: World of Assassination on multiple systems, then good news, because cross-progression is officially being added on 3rd February 2026.

Announced via a blog post, you'll be able to carry over key progression across all relevant platforms, provided of course you actually own the game on multiple systems. This includes player level, unlocks, location mastery, campaign story progress, and more.

You'll need to ensure that you have an IOI Account and are signed into it on all relevant platforms to enable cross-progression. IO Interactive had included a full guide on the steps and process necessary to achieve this.

For now, here's the full list of everything included in cross-progression:

- Experience

- Player Level

- Challenges

- Location Mastery

- Unlocks and Inventory

- Achievements / Trophies

- Freelancer Mode Progression

- Campaign Story Progress

And of course, just to be crystal clear, here's what won't be included:

- Game license

- DLC license

- DLC-based unlocks

- Leaderboard scores

- Save Games (offline and online)

Our review for the Switch 2 release of World of Assassination was largely positive, though we did take issue with the inconsistent performance on Nintendo's new console. Thankfully, IO Interactive has since introduced a new patch to lock the frame rate at 30fps, resulting in a more stable, enjoyable experience.