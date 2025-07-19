If there’s one thing that’s more important than keeping your Switch 2 charged when you’re out and about, it’s a solid, reliable case to keep it safe from harm. If you imagine that you could bring those two worlds together, you’d probably be imagining something very similar to Belkin’s Charging Case.

A firm, robust outside only betrays its party trick by nature of being decidedly thicker than most cases. Not a dealbreaker by any means, but sadly the use of that space isn’t exactly perfect.

Let’s start with the positives first, though. Underneath where your console sits is a 10,000 mAh (or 20Wh if you prefer - and you should) battery that nestles itself snugly and still with a short, velcro-fastened strap. On the top side you’ll have the classic screen flap and elasticated game card holders, a mesh pouch with a pleasing lack of any metal to damage your screen, and even a smaller pouch within for housing an Apple AirTag or similar.

Unfortunately, things don’t look quite so rosy once you put your console in its place. The fit is just not as good as I would expect from a company like Belkin. The console can fairly freely rock left and right, seemingly due to a combination of the battery acting as a fulcrum and the immense amount of empty space beneath each Joy-Con. There are some lips that should help stop this from happening, but they’re just not enough to prevent it.

Having said that, it does appear that the console is secure once everything’s closed up, but it doesn’t fill us with confidence, especially given the not-insubstantial $69.99 price tag. I really like the case’s ideas, but I do think the execution is less than ideal.

A bit of a rethink and a redesign with a slimmer battery that wouldn’t be so inefficient with space and this could be a serious contender.

Charging and carrying solutions all in one

Solidly built

Some nice little extra storage areas The fit isn't exactly perfect

A lot of wasted space

I'd expect better for the price

Not Bad 6/10

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

The sample used in this review was provided by the manufacturer.