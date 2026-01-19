Just when we thought we were out, BALL x PIT drags us back in.

Yes, after being teased back in December, Kenny Sun has today announced that the immensely addictive roguelike will land its first free major update on 26th January — that's just one week away!

The 'Regal Update' looks positively packed with even more Breakout-inspired mayhem. Chief among the additions is The Carouser, an all-new character who can spin his returning balls around himself in a protective orbit, and The Falconer, another straight-shooter who's supported by her two flanking ball-throwing birds. There's also eight new balls and a bunch of new passive effects to play with, so your runs can get even more random.

What's more, the dev has revealed that there's another surprise getting announced on launch day, so we'll be keeping an eye out for that one.

It'll add to what was already an impressively engaging game at launch. "It operates in such perfect balance that it appeals both to the one-more-go instinct and to more cerebral planning and creativity," we said of Ball x Pit in our 9/10 review. With three free content updates planned for this year, it'll be interesting to see whether it can get its claws in us all over again.