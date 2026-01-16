Denis Dyack, the former president of Silicon Knights and director of games such as Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain and Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem, has revealed the latest look at Deadhaus Sonata, a new 'spiritual successor' to Blood Omen.

Originally announced back in 2018, there are no target platforms at the moment, but a Steam page is now live with more information on its Early Access release. Dyack has previously stated that Deadhaus Sonata will be coming to consoles, but given the sheer amount of time it's been in the works, we can't say for certain if this includes the Switch or Switch 2.

Looking at the gameplay footage, it looks... okay? It's hard to really parse exactly what's going on. There's a lot of hack and slash action being showcased, but there's quite a busy UI to go along with it, and we're not quite sure how everything functions. Early descriptions state that tarot cards can be used to customise your build, while loot is tied to your actions and performance, rather than being completely random.

Still, it's nice to be shown gameplay at all in this day and age, and we're certain Dyack will reveal more in the coming months.

Here's the official Steam description: