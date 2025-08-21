Nightdive Studios' CEO Stephen Kick has once again reiterated his desire to remaster Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem (or at the very least see some sort of rerelease), originally released on the GameCube in 2002.

If you remember back in 2022, Kick posted on social media to state that Nightdive had been involved in discussions with Nintendo about remastered some of its games, but noted that the company was "gun shy" about working with third-party developers. He followed up by saying that "Eternal Darkness is #1 on my list".

Now, in a new interview with Shacknews, Kick once again mentioned Eternal Darkness as one of the games high up on his so-called 'bucket list' of titles to remaster. At the very top is the 2000 FPS title The Operative: No One Lives Forever from Monolith Productions; a game that may well prove difficult to revisit thanks to complications around the IP rights.

Here's what Kick said about Eternal Darkness:

"I will say that there's another game really high on that list, and that would have to be Eternal Darkness. It's been kinda locked behind the GameCube/Nintendo wall all this time, and it's something that I would personally love to see get rereleased."

Nightdive's next release for the Switch is a remaster of Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster, originally released in 1997 and built on Star Wars: Dark Forces' Jedi engine. It's currently scheduled to launch on. 20th November 2025.