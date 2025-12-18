Nihon Falcom and publisher GungHo Online Entertainment have confirmed that Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter is coming to Switch 1 and Switch 2 in Fall 2026, around a year after the first.

That means those of you champing at the bit after that cliffhanger at the end of Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (and the subsequent teaser after the credits roll), you don't have too long to wait. If you haven't played 1st Chapter and want to remain spoiler free, well... you should probably skip the trailer, and this story.

2nd Chapter kicks off pretty much right after the events of Estelle and Joshua's first adventure. After getting entangled with the secret society of Ouroboros and the Enforcers, Estelle must search for her adoptive brother and best friend Joshua after he runs away.

The young bracer will team up with familiar faces as well as gain a few new companions — though long-time fans will recognise a few of these newcomers. New foes will make an appearance, too, and you'll finally get to see more of Ouroboros, particularly after 1st Chapter.

The stakes are bigger, but this remake sticks to the same philosophy as the first; the beautiful 3D visuals and overhauled combat are back and present, as well as full English (and Japanese) voice acting.

So, after an extremely strong 2025 for Trails, 2026 is continuing the trend — Trails Beyond the Horizon, the next mainline game in the series, is out in January 2026 (published by NIS), with 2nd Chapter being the second game release.

We've known about 2nd Chapter for a little while, as Falcom revealed its existence in its Financial Report in September. But full confirmation of a release window is exactly what we wanted to close out the year.

Are you excited to return to Liberl in 2026 with Estelle? Let us know in the comments.