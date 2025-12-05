If you're a fan of retro-style first-person shooters and want to eradicate swarms of alien bugs, you might want to check out this new game when it arrives in early 2026.
Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! is developed by Auroch Digital (Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun) and published by Dotemu (Marvel Cosmic Invasion), and will be coming to the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms.
Here's some additional information, and you can listen to General Johnny Rico's recruitment message in the video above.
Set 25 years after the events of the original Starship Troopers film, this heroic campaign follows war veteran Samantha Dietz as she recounts her hunt for the dreadful Assassin Bug during the First Bug War. Relive her experiences as you annihilate the Arachnids on their familiar home world of Klendathu and journey to all new worlds like Planet P and beyond in this streamlined solo campaign, with access to a devastating arsenal of 14 weapons (including the iconic Morita rifle), 11 Tactical Supports and a Mech vehicle in a gloriously gory 3D pixelated combat simulation.
Citizens looking to prepare themselves to the fullest extent can utilize Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!’s anti-bug combat training, where you can play from the perspective of the Bugs, and prepare for the skills they need to erase the insectoid threat.